East Ham: Man arrested for drug driving after boy hit by car
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car in east London.
The boy, who is in a potentially life-threatening condition, was treated by paramedics and taken to a nearby hospital, the Met said.
Police were called to the scene on Barking Road, East Ham, at 13:26 BST on Sunday to reports of a crash.
The driver, who stopped, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs.
Police officers, London Ambulance Service paramedics and London's Air Ambulance attended the scene, which was close to the junction with Melbourne Road.
Barking Road remains closed while the incident is investigated, the Met added.
