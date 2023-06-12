Eltham: Baby in hospital after motorbike hit-and-run
A baby remains in hospital with life-changing injuries one month after a "reckless" motorcyclist fled the scene of a crash in south-east London.
A woman, 29, and an 18-month-old in a pushchair were injured in Eltham Hill, Eltham, at about 15:00 BST on 11 May.
A teenager arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released on bail.
Det Con Tristan Hunter said: "I would encourage anyone who knows who the rider might be to speak with us."
Speaking after releasing images of the motorcyclist, he added: "They failed to stop at the scene following their reckless riding.
"A young child has suffered life-changing injuries that will continue to require ongoing treatment, including rehab."
