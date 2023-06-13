Henry Hendron: Barrister who asked clients for meth is jailed
- Published
A barrister from London who asked two clients to sell him drugs has been jailed for 14 months.
Henry Hendron, 42, tried to buy Class A methamphetamine and then-Class C GBL - a chemical solvent that turns into the date rape drug GHB inside the body - Woolwich Crown Court heard.
Hendron, who was called to the Bar in 2006, once represented well-known figures including Nadine Dorries.
He committed an "abuse of responsibility", the judge said.
The barrister had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting the supply of Class A drugs, a similar charge involving Class C drugs, and possession of a Class A drug.
Judge Jonathan Mann KC told Hendron: "It is not the fact that you are a barrister that is so serious. What is so serious is these offences have been committed by you in the context of you asking those you represent, or represented, to supply you with drugs."
The court heard how Hendron's career nosedived after his 18-year old boyfriend, Miguel Jimenez, died at the pair's flat in 2016. He had taken a mixture of chemsex drugs.
Hendron, who admitted buying £1,000 worth of mephedrone from BBC producer Alexander Parkin, was given a community order - a conviction that led to his suspension from the Bar for three years.
Sean Sullivan, mitigating for Hendron, said his client had a drug addiction, and highlighted the impact on him of his partner's death.