Boris Johnson: Emotions run high in Uxbridge after Partygate report
- Published
At first glance, you would be forgiven for thinking it was an ordinary lunchtime in Uxbridge - the high street is bustling and people are making the most of the sunny weather.
But underneath this seemingly normal day, emotions are running high.
The Privileges Committee has published its report and found former prime minister, Boris Johnson, deliberately misled Parliament over lockdown parties at No 10. It has recommended he should face a 90-day suspension if he was still an MP.
Yet in spite of the damning report, many residents in Mr Johnson's former constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip are standing by him.
'Like a witch hunt'
Laura Cooper, a local resident who owns a shop on the high street, says she is "absolutely furious that he has been hounded out of Parliament".
"I am appalled at what the Conservatives are doing to their own former prime minister.
"It's like a witch hunt," she adds.
Fellow resident Lesley Thompson believes Mr Johnson has "been a very good MP" and as a patron of the charity shop she works in, he's "been very involved and supportive".
Asked about her thoughts on the report, she says: "It doesn't surprise me but I can imagine it was a difficult time. Lots of people in government made mistakes then - it's not right just to target him."
Mr Johnson has called the committee's findings "deranged" and even some who did not vote for him as their local MP express sympathy.
Patricia Toole echoes the former PM's own words when asked about her thoughts on the Privileges Committee report.
"Maybe he did do all those things he's been accused of, but it could also be a kangaroo court," she says.
"I hate to think he's being picked on and it seems like people are determined to get rid of the man."
'Such a fuss'
Speaking to some residents, particularly younger ones, the feeling of apathy is strong.
Many say they are fed up with the constant drama surrounding the former prime minister and are looking forward to a by-election, set for 20 July.
"There's been such a fuss. We know he did wrong and we all probably knew he lied about it," says Vicky Atkins.
"He's resigned and now let's move on. I am sick of hearing about it to be honest."
Mirza Beig, a student in Uxbridge, agrees with Vicky's sentiment, saying he just "does not care about it anymore".
"He's misled people and he's not reliable," he adds. "We need someone who will focus on helping constituents with real problems."
'A load of rubbish'
Certainly, there are some who are glad that Boris Johnson has stepped down.
Nick Johnson almost shakes with anger as he reels off all the problems in the constituency that he says Mr Johnson did not acknowledge during his time as MP.
"I'm very upset with the way he has treated Uxbridge," he says.
"The Privileges Committee report is entirely true and if he had not jumped he would have been pushed.
"It's a load of rubbish to say he works hard for this constituency."
Having spent half a day speaking to residents in Uxbridge, it's clear that everyone has an opinion about their former MP.
Whether Mr Johnson will return to politics in the future is unknown, but most residents are keen to look ahead to the upcoming by-election.
Whether the Conservatives can maintain their 7,000 vote majority, only time will tell.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk