Tejaswini Kontham named as Wembley knife attack victim

Tejaswini KonthamMet Police
Tejaswini Kontham, 27, was from Hyderabad in India

A woman who was stabbed to death in north-west London has been named by police as Tejaswini Kontham.

The 27-year-old was found with knife wounds after officers were called to a property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley, at about 10:00 BST on Tuesday.

Ms Kontham, from Hyderabad, India, died at the scene. A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man arrested in Harrow on Tuesday evening on suspicion of murder is currently in police custody.

A man, 24, and a woman, 23, were also held on suspicion of murder at the scene.

He remains in custody while the woman was released without further action.

A second woman, aged 28, was taken to hospital with stab injuries which are not life-threatening.

Det Ch Insp Linda Bradley, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said it had been "a fast-moving investigation".

"I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community," she said.

"I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish exactly what happened."

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.