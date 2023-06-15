Shoreditch rapes: Man guilty of attacking women after nights out
A man has been found guilty of raping four women in separate attacks as they walked home alone from bars in London.
Clement Omoregbee, of Charlton Lane, Greenwich, assaulted the women in Shoreditch between February 2019 and December 2020.
The Met Police said the victims had all suffered "extreme memory loss" and detectives believed the date rape drug GHB/GBL may have been used.
The 37-year-old was found guilty at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday.
Omoregbee had pleaded guilty to theft and fraud ahead of his trial after stealing his victims' phones, jewellery and bank cards.
Detectives were able to obtain DNA that matched with Omoregbee from one crime scene which they then linked to another two attacks.
He was arrested on 21 April 2021 and charged before he was connected to another rape after police searched their systems for descriptions of similar attacks and found another case.
Det Con Steve Halfhide, of the Met's Complex Investigation Team, described Omoregbee as a "vile predator who targeted lone women" as they walked home.
He praised the bravery of the four women, saying they had been "incredibly strong throughout this lengthy process".
"It was important to them all to help protect women of London from any further attacks by this man," he added
Omoregbee will be sentenced at the same court on 29 September.
