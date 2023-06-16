Uxbridge: Tory candidate announced for Boris Johnson's ex-seat
A by-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip has been confirmed for 20 July.
The Tories have announced Steve Tuckwell will be their candidate.
The by-election was triggered when the former prime minister Boris Johnson quit to avoid the judgment of the Privileges Committee.
The cross-party panel subsequently recommended he should have faced a 90-day suspension after he deliberately misled MPs over partygate and his conduct in attacking the committee.
Uxbridge and South Ruislip Constituency Labour Party has selected Danny Beales to fight the by-election.
Blaise Baquiche will be standing for the Liberal Democrats.
The full list of nominations will be published after the deadline closes on 23 June.
Another contest will be held in Selby and Ainsty, north Yorkshire, triggered by Nigel Adams who quit as a Conservative MP after being denied a peerage in Mr Johnson's resignation honours list.
Mr Johnson held his west London seat with a majority of 7,210 in 2019 with Labour hoping to take advantage of the Tory turmoil to win.
Labour has always come second in this seat at general elections and polled 38% of the vote in 2019, 15 percentage points behind Mr Johnson.
The prime minister also faces the prospect of another by-election, after Nadine Dorries said she would quit her Mid Bedfordshire seat with immediate effect.
However, that contest has been delayed after she vowed to stay on while she investigates how she was denied her expected peerage in Mr Johnson's resignation honours.