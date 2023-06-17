London railway worker celebrates 50 years of service
A "humble, modest and happy" railway worker has celebrated 50 years of service working on Britain's railways.
Avanti West Coast employee Shashi Vyas moved to the UK from Uganda in 1972 and has worked at a number of train stations in and around London.
He started off his career at British Rail's admin office in Watford.
Now 74, Mr Vyas' efforts were celebrated at London's Euston station on Wednesday - where he has been based for the last three decades.
Speaking about the milestone, Mr Vyas said he still loved his job and was "proud to have carved out a career" on the railways.
Two years after joining British Rail in Watford, the cash office clerk headed to the Hertfordshire town's depot for a role preparing employees' wages.
A move to Euston followed in 1993 and he has been at the central London station ever since.
He was joined by his family, friends and colleagues at the station to celebrate the milestone.
To mark the occasion, Avanti West Coast handed Mr Shashi a photo album featuring moments from his five-decade long tenure.
A special message was also added to Euston's departures board.
Alyona Bennett, Avanti West Coast's station manager at Euston, called Mr Vyas a "true ambassador of the railway" and "the most humble, modest, and happy colleague I have ever worked with".
