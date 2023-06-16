Man put in psychiatric hospital for Wood Green killings
- Published
A man has been committed indefinitely to a psychiatric hospital for killing his partner and her father in a knife attack.
Achilleas Costa, 53, of no fixed address, stabbed Fernanda Assis, 31, and Joanilson Souza De Assis, 61, to death.
The stabbings took place in Wood Green, north London, on 27 November 2021.
The Old Bailey heard that Costa believed the two people had turned into "replicas".
He was apprehended by police after he was seen "behaving strangely" on the pavement outside a Wetherspoons pub in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, at around 06:20 GMT on 28 November, the court heard.
'Paranormal creature'
William Emlyn Jones KC, prosecuting, told the court that police were called after Costa was seen "muttering" to himself, and was "kneeling to pray".
He had a plastic bag on him with £1,315 and three bankcards in Ms Assis's name.
The prosecutor said Costa told police he had travelled to Huntingdon from an address in Mayes Road, Wood Green, by taxi.
He told officers his girlfriend had gone out and on her return was "not herself" but had instead taken on the appearance of her "mother" or a "paranormal creature".
"He said he had been attacked and had been compelled to defend himself," Mr Emlyn Jones said.
He also told police that "someone's been attacked".
Eventually, Costa gave police the home address of his partner and her father.
'Heavily bloodstained flat'
The court heard that police were met with a "dreadful scene", when they attended the address.
Mr Emlyn Jones said: "There they found the dead body of Fernanda Assis in a pool of blood in the hallway, and the dead body of her father in the bathroom."
"It was obvious that they had been dead for at least several hours. The flat was heavily bloodstained."
He said that the victims had been stabbed "multiple times" to the "face, neck and body".
He told the court that Costa's account was that he had been attacked by his partner and her father, who had been transformed into "replicas".
Costa pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey last February to manslaughter.
He had been charged with murder, but the prosecution accepted his guilty plea, by reason of diminished responsibility, in light of psychiatric reports.
Dr Hafferty, Costa's psychiatrist told the court that Costa suffered from "paranoid schizophrenia" and that cannabis use had been a "contributor" to his illness.
In his sentencing remarks, Mr Justice Murray said that he was "satisfied" that Costa was suffering from a mental illness, "namely paranoid schizophrenia".
He committed Costa to Broadmoor psychiatric hospital indefinitely.