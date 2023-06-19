Finsbury Park terror attack: Threat still very real, mayor says
- Published
The threat of terrorism is "still very real", Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said on the sixth anniversary of the Finsbury Park attack.
Makram Ali, 51, died and 11 others were injured on 19 June 2017 when Darren Osborne drove a van into worshippers outside the Muslim Welfare House shortly after Ramadan evening prayers.
Osborne, from Cardiff, was found guilty of terrorism-related murder.
He was jailed for life in February 2018.
Mohamed Mamoud - the imam who was hailed for calming fellow Muslims and preventing retaliation after the attack - was appointed OBE for services to the community in London.
'Never be cowed'
Speaking on the sixth anniversary of the event, Mr Khan said the local community's reaction to the attack "showed how Londoners will always stand together.
"London's rich diversity is our greatest strength, and we will never be cowed by terrorism."
He added: "The evolving threat of terrorism is still very real."
At a memorial service at Finsbury Park mosque last year, Mr Ali's daughter Ruzina Akhtar described her father as "one of the most gentle human beings you could have met" who "always had a smile on his face and was cracking jokes at the most random of times to make others laugh".
"He was a compassionate husband, a loving father and doting grandfather who was adored by everyone," she said.