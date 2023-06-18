Man charged with murder over Southwark stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with murder over a fatal stabbing in Southwark, London.
Aravind Sasikumar, 38, died after being found with stab wounds to the chest outside a residential property on Southampton Way on Friday.
The accused, Salman Salim, was charged on Saturday and appeared before Croydon Magistrates' Court.
The 25-year-old, of Southampton Way, was remanded into custody. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
Mr Sasikumar's family had been informed and were being supported by detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, the force said.
