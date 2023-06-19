Hounslow: Murder investigation after family found dead in home
Police are treating the death of a woman found dead alongside a man and two children at a flat in west London as murder.
Monika Wlodarczyk, 35, is believed to have died from multiple sharp-force wounds to the neck, the Metropolitan Police have said.
She was found dead on Friday alongside Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, Maja Wlodarczyk, 11 and Dawid Wlodarczyk, aged three
Mr Wlodarczyk's death is not being treated as a homicide, police said.
A post mortem into the childrens' deaths will take place on Wednesday.
