Paddington Green stabbing: Teenager's death sparks murder inquiry

Police are appealing for information about the attack

A teenager has been stabbed and killed in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Paddington Green, a conservation area in Westminster, arriving at about 13:40 BST.

Police, who have opened a murder investigation, believe the victim was 17 years old. No arrests have been made.

The force is appealing for anyone who witnessed the stabbing to come forward.

