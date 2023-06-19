Shoreditch: Man arrested after three women sexually assaulted
A man has been arrested after three women were sexually assaulted in north London.
The victims were each attacked by a man near Shoreditch Park in Hackney on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on Sunday and remains in custody, the Met said.
Det Con Francesca Clarke of Central East CID said: "There is a distinct possibility that more offences have taken place but have not been reported.
"I would urge any women who have been in the vicinity of Shoreditch Park and have been approached and sexually assaulted by a man described as black, around 5ft 10 inches tall and of heavy build to get in contact immediately."
Reports can be made by calling 101 and quoting CAD3148/16June.
