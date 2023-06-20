Ex-Met Police officer guilty of raping girl and woman
- Published
A former Metropolitan Police officer has been found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl and a fellow police officer.
Adam Provan, 44, of Newmarket, Suffolk, was convicted of six counts of raping the woman between 2003 and 2005.
He was also convicted of two counts of raping the teenager following a retrial. He met her on a blind date after lying about his age in 2010.
The offences happened while he was in the Met's East Area Command Unit.
He was sacked from the Met in March 2019.
The jury heard Provan raped the girl in Central Park, Romford in east London, in a "brazen and calculated" attack after meeting her through a friend in 2010 and claiming to be 22.
The teenager has had to go through two trials to see him brought to justice.
She told a relative she had been raped at the time but it was not reported to police until 2016 and Provan was later convicted and jailed for nine years.
However, he successfully appealed against the conviction, which was quashed in 2022, and a retrial began in May this year, along with six new counts of rape relating to the second victim.
The trial at Wood Green Crown Court heard that Provan was violent, abusive and controlling to the second victim.
The jury unanimously found him guilty of all eight counts on Monday.
Det Sgt Victoria James said: "Provan abused his position to win the trust of both these women.
"The Commissioner [of the Metropolitan Police] has been extremely clear there is no place in the Met for anyone who does not uphold the highest standards and where there is criminality we will absolutely investigate and bring before the courts."
