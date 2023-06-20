Marina Koppell: Man denies murdering woman in Westminster in 1994
A man has denied stabbing a woman to death in central London almost 30 years ago.
Sandip Patel, 50, was charged in March with murdering Marina Koppell, 39, in 1994, but entered a not guilty plea at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
Ms Koppell was found with fatal knife wounds at her home in Chiltern Street, Westminster.
The court heard Mr Patel, of Finchley Road, north London, was a student at the time, and faces a trial in January.
He was remanded into custody and is set to next appear in court on 30 August.
