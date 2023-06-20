TikToker who stalked Chelsea star Mason Mount sentenced
An influencer who bombarded Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount with messages has been given a suspended prison term.
Orla Melissa Sloan, 22, who called herself Devil Baby on Instagram, used 21 phone numbers to target Mount.
She also stalked his ex-teammate Billy Gilmour and caused harassment to fellow Chelsea star Ben Chilwell.
Mount, 24, became worried she would turn up at the club's training ground in Cobham, Surrey, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.
The court was told Sloan slept with Mount after they met at a party at Chilwell's home in November 2020.
Prosecutor Jason Seetal told an earlier hearing the pair remained in contact for about six months before Mount "decided that the relationship was not going to progress".
He said: "Upon informing Ms Sloan of this, he has been subjected to a bombardment of messages.
"He began asking her to stop messaging him before blocking the number.
"He then began to receive messages from new numbers and each time he would block those numbers, there would be messages from a different number."
Mount was "concerned she had an obsession or fixation with him and he didn't know what she was capable of", Mr Seetal told the previous hearing.
In mitigation her lawyer Michael Cogan said she had been "naive" in not realising any relationship with Mount was not going to progress, adding that she was remorseful.
Sloan, who admitted stalking Mount and Gilmour and causing harassment to Chilwell, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 30 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work.
