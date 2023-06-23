Matiu Ratana: Man guilty of murdering Met Police sergeant
A man has been found guilty of murdering a Met Police sergeant by shooting him in the chest with an antique gun he had smuggled into a south London custody centre.
Sgt Matiu Ratana, 54, died of a chest wound after being hit by two bullets at Croydon's Windmill Road custody block on 25 September 2020.
Louis De Zoysa, 25, had claimed diminished responsibility.
But a jury at Northampton Crown Court ruled he had acted deliberately.
He will be sentenced on 27 July.
