Armed police officers at London hospital after stabbing
- Published
Armed police are responding to a stabbing at Central Middlesex Hospital in London.
Two injured people are being treated at the scene with the incident still "ongoing", London Ambulance Service said.
The Metropolitan Police says one man has been arrested.
The London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said it was still trying to establish full details.
At the scene, staff can be seen standing outside the hospital having been evacuated from the building.
The hospital is in the centre of the Park Royal business estate, on the border of Brent and Ealing.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking to get the latest alerts.