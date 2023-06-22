Hounslow: Police treating children's deaths as murder
The deaths of two children who were found with their parents in a west London flat are being treated as murder, police have said.
Dawid and Maja Wlodarczyk, aged three and 11, were discovered with Monika Wlodarczyk, 35, and Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, in Bedfont on Friday.
Post-mortem examinations found the children were stabbed.
The Met is also treating their mother's death as murder. Officers are not looking for anyone else.
The post-mortem examinations carried out on the children on Wednesday gave Maja's cause of death as a stab wound to the heart, while Dawid was found to have died from multiple stab injuries.
Mrs Wlodarczyk was previously found to have died from multiple sharp force injuries.
The cause of death for Michal Wlodarczyk has been given as sharp force injuries to the neck.
The Met has said it was "not able to provide further details as to the circumstances of his death at this stage".
In a statement, the force said it was called by Maja's school just before 15:15 BST on 16 June "since they and her friends were concerned that she had not attended school since 12 June, and family members had not replied to messages".
Officers later forced entry to the family home in Staines Road, Hounslow, where the four bodies were found. Investigators said they do not yet know when the four died.
Det Ch Insp Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are continuing to support family members at this unimaginably difficult time, and we thank the local community for their understanding in recent days whilst we conducted inquiries at the scene."
