Paddington Green stabbing: Teenager charged with murder
A teenager has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed in central London.
Metropolitan Police officers were called to Paddington Green in Westminster on Monday afternoon.
Khaled Saleh was found with stab wounds and was treated by paramedics but later died, the Met said.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Wednesday, charged and appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.
Two other teenage boys were also arrested on suspicion of murder - one remains in custody, while the other has been released on bail.
The Met said Khaled's family were being supported by officers.
