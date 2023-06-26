Young V&A museum opening after £13m revamp
- Published
A museum dedicated to children and young people will reopen to the public after a £13m redevelopment.
Formerly the V&A Museum of Childhood, the Young V&A will open on Saturday after being closed for three years.
The free museum features over 2,000 objects dating from 2300BC to today across three new galleries - Play, Imagine and Design.
The site in Bethnal Green in east London, which dates back to 1872, caters for children up to age 14.
Director of the V&A Tristram Hunt said: "The V&A believes in the transformative power of creativity, and it's critical we work to support and develop the next creative generation.
"The optimistic and transformative power of creativity radiates through Young V&A and we cannot wait to unleash it upon our teenagers to toddlers."
The museum has a range of of zones that include an open design studio, a games design space for teenagers and an interactive Minecraft installation in the Play zone.
At the scene
Wendy Hurrell, BBC reporter
Here, it's perfectly acceptable to crawl across the (beautifully renovated 19th Century mosaic) floor - or trot from one display to another dangling your toy bunny.
In the Q&A at the revamped, renamed Young V&A, one child asked, "What is there to play with?" Well, lots, actually - a whole section dedicated to it.
Even the teenagers dropped their guard and had a bit of fun.
There are over 2000 artefacts to spark nostalgia among the grownups or conjure creative thoughts among the young - with curious juxtapositions: a 16th Century elephant sculpture from India - right next to a Paddington Bear and Spice Girls figurines.
A child skipped happily back into the bright, welcoming courtyard, her mum reassuring her, "Of course we'll be back - it's free so we can come as much as we want!"
A programme of free events and family-friendly exhibitions will run throughout the year.
The first exhibition, Japan: Myths to Manga, will open on 14 October and takes viewers on a journey through Japanese history to explore how landscape and folklore have influenced popular culture, technology, and design.
