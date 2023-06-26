Stabbed teenager pulled from West London canal dies

A teenage boy was pulled from a canal by Scrubs Lane in Ladbroke Grove

A murder investigation has been launched following the stabbing of a teenager in Ladbroke Grove, west London.

Police were called at 17:45 BST on Sunday to reports of a person who had been stabbed being in the canal by Scrubs Lane.

Officers and London Ambulance Service staff attended the scene.

A 17-year-old male was pulled from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene at 18:10.

Officers said his next of kin have been informed.

Police said no arrests had been made and inquiries were continuing.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday.

