Notting Hill Carnival: Appeal over sexual assault on Met PC
- Published
A crowd image has been issued in a bid to trace two men wanted over the sexual assault of a Met Police constable at last year's Notting Hill Carnival.
She had been policing a large crowd of people who were making their way along Westbourne Grove on 29 August.
The officer was sexually assaulted from behind, the Met said.
PC Richard Spears, who worked in the Notting Hill Carnival post-incident team, described the assault as "particularly disturbing".
"Notting Hill Carnival is a vibrant event which sees communities come together to celebrate, and the atmosphere is generally very friendly and welcoming," he said.
"Sadly, the suspects in this incident have used the cover of a dense crowd to sexually assault a female police officer, presumably in the belief they would get away with it."