LGBT: Five rainbow plaques to be installed across London
- Published
Five rainbow plaques will be installed across London to celebrate significant people, places and moments in LGBTQI+ history.
The new plaques will be placed at sites in Greenwich, Peckham, Westminster, Ladbroke Grove and Haringey.
There are currently two LGBTQI+ plaques in the capital.
"This project goes someway in reminding people that we have always been here, in good times and bad," David Robson of the London LGBT+ Forums' Network said.
The network and Studio Voltaire will install the plaques in the coming months after they received funding from the mayor of London's Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm and Wandsworth Oasis.
The new plaques will mark:
- Beautiful Thing, a 1996 coming-of-age film set in Thamesmead and Greenwich. The plaque will be unveiled at the Greenwich Tavern on 23 July
- Black Lesbian and Gay Centre, the first centre established in Europe to provide advice and support to the community, in Peckham
- Jackie Forster, journalist and activist who helped found social group and long-running publication Sappho, in Westminster
- London Lighthouse, a centre and hospice for people with HIV and AIDS, in Ladbroke Grove
- Section 28, marking the first of its kind Lesbian and Gay Unit, in Haringey Civic Centre
Writer of Beautiful Thing, Jonathan Harvey, said: "I am so touched that the film is being commemorated in this way. Filmed in that pub on a blazing hot day nearly 30 years ago, little did we know that the film would still be touching people today."
Sadiq Khan said he wanted public spaces in London to "fully reflect the many different communities that make up our great city".
"These plaques are a symbol of the enormous contribution that our LGBTQI+ communities make to all our lives and I hope to see many more installed in the future as we build a fairer, more equal city for everyone," he added.
Joe Scotland, director of Studio Voltaire, said: "It is vitally important to commemorate and celebrate key moments in LGBTQIA+ histories."
