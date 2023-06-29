Just Stop Oil: Three charged after activists disrupt Ashes Test at Lords
- Published
Three people have been charged after climate change protesters disrupted the first day of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lords.
Two members of Just Stop Oil entered the pitch shortly after play began on Wednesday. They spread orange powder before being stopped by wicket keeper Johnny Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes.
The powder was then cleared and the game resumed a short time later.
The Met Police said three people had been charged with aggravated trespass.
Judit Murray, 69, of West Ewell, Surrey, Daniel Knorr, 21, of Oxford, and Jacob Bourne, 26, of Hyde Park, Leeds, were all bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 31 July.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk