London Overground lines to be given names
- Published
Six London Overground lines will be named by the end of next year, Transport for London (TfL) says.
Routes to be named include Euston to Watford Junction, Romford to Upminster and Gospel Oak to Barking, already affectionately dubbed the Goblin line.
TfL believes the move will increase confidence and offer clearer service disruption information.
London Overground, with its orange roundel, will remain as the umbrella brand, according to transport bosses.
TfL says it will consult local groups and transport historians and "is working with the Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm to establish broad themes we'll use to guide the community engagement".
It added: "The approach is centred around hearing from the many different communities that live close to the London Overground and how we can represent them through the line names."
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Naming the lines will not only help educate visitors about our amazing city and incredible history but will also make it easier for people who live, work or visit London to more easily navigate the city."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk