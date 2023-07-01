London Pride in pictures: Huge crowds turn out for parade

Reveller in central London mark Pride in paradeEPA
More than a million people are believed to have taken to the streets for the annual Pride parade in central London.

The UK's biggest LGBTQ+ festival returned to the streets of the capital on Saturday with tens of thousands of people marching through central London.

Revellers were seen dancing and waving rainbow flags on the streets as the parade kicked off at midday.

Organisers estimate more than 30,000 participants from across 600 organisations took part in London's annual Pride Parade.

There were colourful scenes across the city as huge crowds joined the brightly-coloured procession of floats, performers and dancers.

Pop hitmaker Rita Ora performed in Trafalgar Square to help mark the momentous occasion.

She joined Queen star Adam Lambert - who headlined the event, and created its official track You Make Me Feel Mighty Real.

Despite a brief disruption by Just Stop Oil, the parade continued and was watched by tens of thousands of people.

PA Media
Isabel Cato, Ashleigh Tory, Charley Cook and Matilda Beavers take a selfie on Regent Street in front of Intersex-Inclusive Pride flags which were designed by Valentino Vecchietti
PA Media
Billie Raymond and Robert Macintosh dressed up as King Charles III and Queen Camilla
PA Media
People lined the streets of the capital as London marked the 51st year of the annual Pride march
PA Media
The Piccadilly Line looked more colourful than usual as people dressed up flocked to central London
PA Media
A number of people draped themselves in blue and yellow flags as many waved the colours of Ukraine
PA Media
The mood overall was festive at the Pride parade through central London and across five music stages including in Trafalgar and Leicester squares.
PA Media
London was awash with rainbows and glitter as huge numbers of people turned out for the biggest celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in Britain.
PA Media
The Metropolitan Police said seven protesters were arrested after briefly halting the parade on Piccadilly
PA Media
Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halted the parade after sitting down in front of a float at Piccadilly's junction with Down Street

All images subject to copyright.

