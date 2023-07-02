Four injured in Hammersmith cemetery dog attack
Four people were taken to hospital following a dog attack in a Victorian cemetery in west London on Saturday.
All four suffered bites in the attack which happened at Margravine Cemetery near the Barons Court area of Hammersmith at about 11:15 BST.
Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Metropolitan Police officers arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.
Officers were able to restrain and seize the dog quickly, the force added.
It is unclear what breed of dog was involved in the incident.
A Met Police spokesperson said detectives from the Central West Command Unit are investigating.
Margravine Cemetery was opened in 1868 and laid out by local architect George Saunders who designed Gothic-style lodges and chapels in the grounds.