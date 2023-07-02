London Pride: Five Just Stop Oil protesters charged
- Published
Five Just Stop Oil protesters have been charged over demonstrations which briefly led to London's annual Pride parade being delayed.
Images on social media on Saturday showed police removing demonstrators who managed to briefly stop the march.
Seven people were arrested by the Metropolitan Police. Five have since been charged and two have been bailed.
The five people, aged between 20 and 68, have been charged with Public Order offences.
They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Police said the five charged are Ben Plumpton, 68, of Underbank Ave, Charlestown, Calderdale; Zosia Lewis, 22, of Melbourne Street, Newcastle upon Tyne; Oliver Clegg, 20, of Olney Street, Manchester; Gosse Bootsma, 25, of no fixed address, and Callum Goode, 23, of Ashbourne, Derbyshire.
In addition, two males, aged 19 and 22 have been released on bail pending further enquiries, the Met added.
This year's Pride procession started at midday at Hyde Park Corner and people peacefully made their way through Westminster's streets before it finished at Whitehall Place.
A number of stages hosted performances from LGBTQ+ acts as part of the celebrations.