Southgate flat fire: Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze
Some 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines have tackled a fire at three flats in a converted property in Southgate, north London.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called to the three-storey building on Newsholme Drive in Enfield at 21:30 BST on Sunday night.
A large number of residents were evacuated from the building, the brigade said, but added the blaze was now under control.
No injures have been reported so far.
Firefighters from Southgate, Edmonton, Enfield, Tottenham, Hornsey, Finchley and surrounding fire stations responded to the call.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, LFB said.
A spokesperson from the local council said evacuated residents were taken to a nearby hotel.
Emergency services allowed residents to return to their homes if they had not been affected by the blaze in the early hours of the morning.