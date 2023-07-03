Cranford: Police officer attacked with hammer whilst helping stab victim
A police officer has been taken to hospital after being struck with a hammer while treating a stabbing victim.
The Met Police confirmed they were called to a stabbing in Hounslow, west London at 20:15 BST on Saturday.
Officers found a 31-year-old man with a slash wound near High Street, in Cranford.
While attempting to treat the man, officers were confronted by a large group of people, the force said.
A Met Police spokesperson said: "One officer was injured after being struck with a hammer.
"He was taken to hospital where he was treated for a broken arm. He has since been discharged."
The stabbed victim was taken to a central London hospital for treatment.
His condition was assessed as non life-threatening.
There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.
