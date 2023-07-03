Cranford: Police officer attacked with hammer whilst helping stab victim

High Street, CranfordGoogle Maps
The incident took place near High Street in Cranford

A police officer has been taken to hospital after being struck with a hammer while treating a stabbing victim.

The Met Police confirmed they were called to a stabbing in Hounslow, west London at 20:15 BST on Saturday.

Officers found a 31-year-old man with a slash wound near High Street, in Cranford.

While attempting to treat the man, officers were confronted by a large group of people, the force said.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "One officer was injured after being struck with a hammer.

"He was taken to hospital where he was treated for a broken arm. He has since been discharged."

The stabbed victim was taken to a central London hospital for treatment.

His condition was assessed as non life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics