Two more arrests in Islington double murder inquiry
- Published
Police investigating the deaths of two people in north London have made two further arrests.
Leonardo Reid, aged 15, was stabbed to death at Elthorne Road last Thursday evening, while a 23-year-old man died from stab wounds in hospital later.
A third man also suffered a stab injury in the attack, the Met Police said.
A 17-year-old boy and a man, aged 27, were arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Monday and remain in custody.
A third man, aged 46, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He has been released with no further action, police said.
