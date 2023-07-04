Boy dies in Tottenham after suspected attack and moped crash
A teenage boy who died on a north London street is believed to have been riding a moped which hit a parked car after he was attacked.
The Met Police said officers were called to Constable Crescent in Tottenham at 17:00 BST on Monday to reports of an injured male.
Despite efforts of emergency workers, he died at the scene about 30 minutes later. His next of kin have been told.
Officers are trying to confirm the nature of his injuries.
They are also trying to establish where the initial incident took place.
No-one has been arrested.
Witnesses or anyone with information that could help with the investigation have been urged to contact police or Crimestoppers.
