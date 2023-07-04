Parcels left in park for collection after van seized by police
- Published
A large pile of parcels has been left under a tree after police pulled over and seized an uninsured delivery van.
Royal Parks Police said they had seized the van in Richmond Park, south-west London, and left the parcels because, "we didn't want to be responsible for undelivered packages".
Rain is forecast for Tuesday afternoon.
"Parcels should be collected soon," police said. "Someone will be with them until they are collected."
The Metropolitan Police, which runs Royal Parks Police, said it had nothing further to add.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.