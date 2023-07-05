Tottenham murder inquiry: Teenager on moped shot dead
A murder inquiry has been launched after a teenager was shot dead in north London on Monday, the Met Police said.
The 18-year old was gunned down at about 17:00 BST at Constable Crescent, Tottenham.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives believe he was riding a moped on nearby Stamford Road when he was shot by another man, who was travelling on an e-scooter. No arrests have yet been made.
Police say the victim crashed his moped into a parked car due to his injury, before collapsing.
Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams said the teenager had lost his life in "devastating circumstances".
"This incident was even more shocking given it took place on a residential street in broad daylight," he said.
The suspect is described as being black and in his late teens or early twenties.
Police will be doing extra patrols in the area and want to speak to any potential witnesses, officers said.
