Elliot Francique death: Killer given hospital order over fatal stabbing
A man who fatally stabbed a 20-year-old man at his home in east London has been given a hospital order.
Elliot Francique was repeatedly attacked in his house in Hudson Close, Plaistow, on 19 April 2022.
Menelik Campbell, 22, from Dalston, pleaded guilty to his manslaughter on 4 April this year.
On Wednesday he was sentenced under the Mental Health Act for an indeterminate amount of time in the interest of public safety.
A post-mortem found Mr Francique died of blood loss after he was stabbed 11 times in his bedroom.
After Campbell was remanded in custody, mental health experts agreed that he been suffering from paranoid schizophrenia when he killed the 20-year-old, the Met said.
He was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court for manslaughter and possession of a bladed article. He had initially been charged with murder.
Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen, of the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said Campbell had "fixated on Elliot during a psychotic incident".
"We may never understand why he carried out such a terrible act," she added.
Mr Francique's family said they had been left "devastated" by his death.
