West End play poster banned by TfL over 'unhealthy' cake
A poster for a West End play featuring a wedding cake was banned by Transport for London (TfL) because it was seen to promote "foods high in fat, salt and sugar".
The ad for Tony n' Tina's Wedding, a dinner show at Wonderville, Haymarket, featured a three-tier sponge cake.
The team spent £20,000 on the posters to go on London's transport network.
A TfL spokesperson said: "We are always happy to work with brands to help them follow our advertising policy."
The interactive show is set at an Italian-American wedding, with a three-course meal, live music and dancing.
Producer Paul Gregg told BBC London they could not run the posters after they delivered them to TfL.
"They said 'you can't put these up, they've got cake on'," he said. "It was a bit of a surprise... the poster was designed at great expense to begin with."
His team spent a week creating the new design, costing an additional £5,000.
TfL said it refused to run 20 adverts displaying foods and non alcoholic drinks that were high in fat, sugar or salt, in the year 2021/22.
A TfL spokesperson added: "We welcome all advertising on our network that complies with our published guidance."
