Several injured after car crashes into primary school in Wimbledon
- Published
Several people have been injured after a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, south-west London.
The Met Police said officers were called to reports a Land Rover had crashed into The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road just before 10:00 BST.
Several people are being treated at the scene for injuries by paramedics.
The school is for girls aged 4 to 11 and is located near Wimbledon Common.
The Met Police said: "We are aware of several casualties. We await further updates regarding injuries.
"Officers remain on scene. This incident is ongoing."
London Fire Brigade says it is also there and has sent fire engines and rescue engines.
London Ambulance Service says it has also sent a number of emergency responders.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
