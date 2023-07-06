Buckingham Palace: Man handcuffs himself to gates
- Published
A man has handcuffed himself to the gates outside Buckingham Palace in central London.
Metropolitan Police officers are attending the scene alongside several ambulances and have cleared the immediate area of passers-by and tourists.
The man approached the palace gates at about 17:30 BST before handcuffing himself to them.
He has threatened "to harm himself" when police have approached him.
In a statement, the Met added officers were trying to speak to the man, believed to be in his thirties, and "bring the situation to a swift conclusion to ensure his safety and welfare".
