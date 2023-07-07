Islington deaths: Second man charged with murdering boy and man
A second man has been charged with murdering two people who were fatally stabbed in north London.
Leonardo Reid, 15, was stabbed to death in Elthorne Road, Islington, at about 23:30 BST on 29 June, while a 23-year-old man died in hospital from stab wounds shortly afterwards.
A third man suffered a stab injury and remains in hospital.
Jason Furtardo, 26, from Halton Road in Islington, has been charged with two counts of murder.
He was also charged with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon and is due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday.
On Wednesday, Abel Chunda, 27, of Highgate Hill, Islington, was charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
A 17-year-old boy who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder has been released on bail.
