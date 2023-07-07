Buckingham Palace: Man arrested after handcuffing himself to gates
- Published
A man who handcuffed himself to the gates outside Buckingham Palace in central London has been arrested.
The man approached the gates at about 17:30 BST on Thursday and handcuffed himself to them before threatening "to harm himself", police said.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon at about 01:00 on Friday.
"He was taken to a south London hospital to be assessed before being taken into custody," the Met said.
A large cordon which was in place while officers were at the scene has been removed.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.