Wimbledon school crash: Girl, 8, in life-threatening condition
An eight-year-old girl is in a life-threatening condition after a car crashed into a school in Wimbledon killing another girl, the Metropolitan Police has said.
A woman in her 40s is also in a critical condition in hospital following the incident at The Study Preparatory School on Thursday.
The Met said: "A number of other people - including a seven-month-old girl - were also taken to hospital and their conditions have been assessed as not life-threatening."
The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
She was taken to hospital but her condition was assessed as not life-threatening and has now been bailed to a date in late July, pending further inquiries.
Both the family of the eight-year-old girl who died, and the family of the eight-year-old girl in a life-threatening condition, are being supported by specialist officers.
In a statement, the Met said no school staff were injured and the adults hurt were parents or carers.
