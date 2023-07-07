Steve-O spoken to by police over Tower Bridge stunt
US comedian and Jackass star Steve-O has said he was detained by police after carrying out a stunt in London.
He shared pictures on Instagram in which he appears to jump in the air from Tower Bridge before plunging into the river.
Steve-O described City of London Police as "totally cool" after he was spoken to by officers on Thursday.
Ch Insp Rob Bell, from City of London Police, said officers had been called to reports of someone in the water.
He said the force was called to Tower Bridge at 16:28 BST on Thursday to "reports of a person in the water close to Tower Bridge".
"The person was spoken to by officers," he added
Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Glover, said he had been promoting his comedy special on 14 July in London.
The photos he shared showed him using an umbrella with a Union Jack and wearing an I Love London T-shirt and British flag-emblazoned socks, hat and shorts.
He is playing two dates in London, the city where he was born, which will be filmed as specials.
The show combines stand-up comedy with video footage of stunts.