Man fatally stabbed in north London street

A man has been found dead in Pinner RoadGoogle Maps
The man was found dead in Pinner Road, Harrow, on Saturday

A man in his forties has died after being fatally stabbed in a street in north London.

Emergency services were called to Pinner Road in Harrow at about 6:00 BST on Saturday.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance said crews attended to find the man, who has not been formally identified, dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and a cordon has been put in place while inquiries are ongoing, the Met Police said.

