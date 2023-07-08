Wimbledon school crash: Residents and former pupils pay tribute
- Published
Former pupils and residents near a school where an eight-year-old girl died when a Land Rover crashed through a wall have been paying tribute.
Flowers and tributes have been left at the Wimbledon school after police removed the cordon.
Several people including a baby girl were taken to hospital after the incident at The Study Preparatory School on Thursday.
An eight-year-old girl and a woman in her 40s remain in a critical condition.
A 46-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail.
Amelia, 19, attended The Study Preparatory School in 2015. She and her brother laid flowers down on Saturday afternoon to pay their respects.
"I think the Study is a tightly knit community, it's quite a small school so even after people left, we are all together," she said.
"We came to pay our respects because it's not just a school, it's a community as well."
Max Austin, a councillor for Wimbledon, said his sister also used to attend.
"This is normally a very happy time here, everything is decorated for the tennis, the kids will get involved with it and the schools. There's a sort of crude juxtaposition between the festive atmosphere here in Wimbledon and now this," he said.
In a statement released earlier Selena was described by her family as an intelligent and cheeky girl. An end-of-term tea party had been taking place at the south-west London school when the Land Rover crashed through the fence and into a building.
Parents with a young child paid their respects at the scene of the crash and said everyone had been affected by it.
"Everyone is questioning how it could've happened," they said.
Thomas Barlow, a councillor for Wimbledon Village, said everyone was shocked and it was horrendous it could happen on the last day of term.
"The whole village is in shock, a lot of the people had connections to this school," he said.