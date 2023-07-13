Wennington wildfire probably started in back garden - report
A London Fire Brigade investigation has concluded the Wennington wildfire was likely to have started in a garden.
A large grass fire in the village in Havering, east London, tore through 17 houses during scorching temperatures in July last year.
While investigators were unable to determine the exact cause of the blaze, a large caravan was noted as an early area of where it began.
The brigade added it had not fully discounted that it was deliberate.
At about 13:00 BST on 17 July 2022, a neighbour saw white smoke coming from near a large willow tree in the garden, which turned into flames.
In total the fire spread across 40 hectares, damaging 17 houses, five garages, 12 stables, a car repair workshop and several vehicles, as well as numerous sheds and outbuildings.
The investigator wrote: "Having called the brigade, [the neighbour] attempted to stop the fire spreading using a hosepipe, however, this had little effect."
The conditions were "exceptionally hot and dry", the investigator added, which meant the flames could easily move along the marshland to the rear of the properties.
At the time of the blaze, the fire brigade was also fighting numerous other blazes including a 30-pump fire in Upminster.
The investigator said the brigade, which had a station less than 100m (328ft) from the site where the fire started, would have sent more than 15 pumps were it not for the "unprecedented conditions".
Havering Council leader Ray Morgon said: "Whilst the report does not provide a definite conclusion on the cause of the fire, one thing we can conclude from the findings and guidance is that fire safety is everyone's responsibility.
"As we enter the summer months and the likelihood of higher temperatures it is up to us all to take measures to prevent this type of horrific incident from happening again."
