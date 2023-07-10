Met Police: Doreen Lawrence concerned about pace of reform
- Published
The mother of Stephen Lawrence says she is "profoundly concerned" about the slow pace of reforms in the Met Police.
Baroness Lawrence told the home secretary that more needed to be done to remove from the force officers who committed serious crimes.
She added that existing police misconduct and performance processes were "inconsistent and confusing".
Earlier this year, the Met commissioner said it was "nonsensical" that he could not sack rogue police officers.
Sir Mark Rowley said he believed hundreds of corrupt officers were serving in the force that should not be in the job.
'Vital changes needed'
In a letter to Suella Braverman, Baroness Lawrence said: "I remain profoundly concerned about the slow pace of reforms to the national regulations, and I believe this concern is shared across the political spectrum.
"Vital changes to the legislative framework are needed to empower police chiefs and give them the tools they need to take fair and effective action to remove anyone falling short of the high standards the public rightly expect of the police.
"I firmly believe that police accountability should not take place behind closed doors, and I hope you would agree."
Baroness Lawrence said she supported reforms including automatically dismissing a serving officer who is convicted of a serious criminal offence, automatically suspending an officer charged with a serious criminal offence and automatically dismissing an officer who fails vetting.
She concluded her letter by saying: "Together we can fundamentally improve the police disciplinary and performance processes, and I urge you to support these important measures.
"I have sadly felt the institutional failings of the Metropolitan Police Service first hand, and we must work together so other Londoners are not failed by those who seek to protect them."
Stephen Lawrence was murdered by a gang of racist attackers in Eltham, south-east London, in April 1993 as he made his way home with his friend Duwayne Brooks.
Only two of his killers, Gary Dobson and David Norris, have faced justice. They were jailed for life in 2012.
Last month, the BBC named a sixth suspect, a man called Matthew White, and outlined the botched handling of the evidence against him. He died in 2021 aged 50.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "As I have been saying for some time, current legislation simply isn't fit for purpose when it comes to rooting out and dismissing corrupt police officers.
"Powers to swiftly dismiss officers who fall short of the high standards expected by the public will be key to restoring trust and faith in the police."