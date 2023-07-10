Thomas Gainsborough painting found in National Maritime Museum storage
A "masterpiece" portrait by 18th-Century artist Thomas Gainsborough has been found in storage, Royal Museums Greenwich says.
The 1762 painting of Captain Frederick Cornewall was spotted in an illustrated catalogue of the National Maritime Museum's collection in 2022 - but was attributed to an unknown artist.
Art historian Hugh Belsey has since "reattributed" the portrait.
A crowdfunding campaign has begun to raise £60,000 to restore the work.
Museum curator Katherine Gazzard said: "It is thrilling to be able to rescue this lost masterpiece from obscurity."
The artwork first entered the museum's collection in 1960 as a bona fide Gainsborough but was re-attributed to an unknown artist by the then curator, who did not think it was of a high enough quality to be the work of one of the founding members of the Royal Academy.
Mr Belsey, who has in-depth knowledge of Gainsborough's work, re-attributed the portrait to the artist after his friend spotted the work in the illustrated catalogue last year.
Mr Belsey said: "I have been studying Gainsborough's works for over 40 years and during that time I have taken every opportunity to look at as many paintings and drawings as possible.
"I am delighted that this splendid portrait is now identified as a fine early work by Gainsborough."
The painting is said to have been commissioned in Bath, when the leading artist was working in the city.
Royal Museums Greenwich said the portrait could have been intended to commemorate the captain's retirement from active naval service the previous year.
Cornewall, from Shropshire, lost his arm during the Battle of Toulon in 1744 and the portrait shows the sleeve of his coat attached to a button on his waistcoat, imitating a traditional 18th Century pose.
Ms Gazzard said the work was "currently too fragile for display", with the paint loose and flaking in some areas.
Royal Museums Greenwich plans to display the portrait at the Queen's House for public viewing after it has been restored.
