Tube strike: More drivers set to take strike action in July
- Published
More London Underground drivers are set to take strike action as part of a dispute over pensions and conditions.
Union Aslef said its members will walk out on 26 and 28 July.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) has already announced that its members will take industrial action from 23 July until 28 July.
In March, thousands of London Underground workers walked out over the same issues. Transport for London (TfL) has been approached for comment.
There are already separate rail strikes scheduled at 14 train companies on 22 and 29 July,
The row comes after passenger numbers failed to recover after the pandemic, which led TfL to say it needed to make £900m in savings.
Finn Brennan, from Aslef, said the union took action "only when needed".
"Unfortunately, the last few weeks have shown that London Underground management are determined to try to push through detrimental changes - despite trade union opposition - if they think they can get away with it."
He said members were taking action to protect pensions, working conditions and agreements.
Mr Brennan said this included unrestricted remote booking on and off, driving shifts up to 10 hours long and "flexible cover" weeks in every roster.
"That would make it impossible for Tube train drivers to organise their lives outside work or to have an effective change-over system.
"Their aim is an entirely flexible workforce with all existing agreements replaced, allowing them to cut hundreds more jobs and forcing those of us who remain to work harder for longer."